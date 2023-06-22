OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, burglars determined on stealing from a local cannabis business resorted to some extreme measures. Security video from Monday shows a huge forklift being used in a break-in attempt.

Despite using this large piece of machinery, the burglars did not get in. However, these attempts and break-ins keep happening.

“It’s definitely not something you see every day. I was taken aback. I was shocked,” said business owner Chris Castle.

A telescopic forklift was used by burglars to steal from Castle’s West Oakland microbusiness. It’s the latest intrusion attempt this year but the first ram-raid using heavy machinery.

“This is the seventh time they’ve attempted to break into the building,” Castle said. “Same guys. Obviously, the construction guy is new. They must’ve hired him to do this work.”

Castle is convinced the driving is being done by a professional.

“It was pretty obvious watching the driver maneuver that vehicle that this is what he does every day for a living,” he said.

Cannabis businesses in Oakland and across the Bay Area have been facing a surge in crimes targeting their dispensaries.

In April, a group of cannabis store owners in San Francisco came together to demand help from the city. Castle says their businesses are just as important as anyone else’s.

“We’re a legal business, and we pay more taxes than any other business in California, and it feels like we’re not being treated as such,” he said.

Castle says he’s had to become an expert at securing his business. He hopes state and local leaders will get tougher on seemingly carefree criminals.

“There needs to be repercussions for people who commit these crimes,” he said. “We can’t live in a society where there’s no consequences for these types of actions, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Oakland police are investigating this attempted break-in, as well as burglaries at other dispensaries in the city. Castle says he’s put his life into this business and has no plans of giving up.