(KRON) — Burglary suspects who apparently used a U-Haul as a getaway vehicle were arrested at a fast-food restaurant Thursday morning, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Fairfield PD was alerted to the suspects at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from the American Canyon Police Department.

ACPD advised FPD that a burglary had just occurred in their city and that the suspects were on their way to Fairfield in a U-Haul. A short while later, Fairfield PD officer Diaz located the U-Haul at a fast food restaurant in the 2200 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers detained the suspects in the U-Haul. An additional suspect, who police said was the driver, was detained inside the restaurant. One of the men involved had a non-extradition warrant for embezzlement and was on active probation for burglary, police said.

The man who police called the “primary suspect,” identified as John Scharff, was also arrested for burglary. Scharff, police said, was also wanted for a felony probation violation. He was out on probation from another county on the same offense, police said.

Police declined to specify if there were other suspects arrested.

All those who were arrested were turned over to American Canyon PD.