SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation is underway after a sushi restaurant was burglarized by an individual who attempted to set it on fire Tuesday night.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Sushi Confidential around midnight and walking behind the DJ stage before setting the fire in the restaurant’s patio area. A security guard who was nearby noticed what was going on and alerted emergency responders.

According to the restaurant’s owner, Randy Musterer, the unknown suspect broke through three sets of glass doors using a fire extinguisher to get into the restaurant. The fire burned through the patio area, but did not spread to the main building.

Musterer surveyed the damage from the break-in that same night and discovered nothing was stolen by the suspect. The suspected arsonist did leave behind a hat which he hopes could lead to an arrest.

Despite the estimated $10,000 to $20,000 in damages, Musterer remains positive about the situation. “As we’re trying to get momentum and having this kind of hit you again, you know it takes some energy out of you. We just keep fighting,” said Musterer.