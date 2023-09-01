(KRON) — A burglary suspect who led police on a pursuit in a stolen car was arrested Friday morning after crashing head-on into a patrol vehicle, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Mountain View PD dispatch got a call around 3:30 a.m. regarding a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Showers Drive.

The caller, according to police, described the suspect vehicle as a white SUV. Responding officers spotted a car that matched that description — a white Honda SUV — leaving the complex.

The car had been stolen out of a neighboring city, a quick records check confirmed.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but it took off on San Antonio Road. Officers gave pursuit but then terminated the pursuit when the car was spotted on southbound Highway 101.

Patrol officers picked up a visual of the car again, taking the Old Middlefield Way exit off Highway 101. The SUV then began driving against traffic at a slower speed.

The driver of the car noticed that officers were in pursuit and drove into a parking lot where it collided head-on with a Mountain View PD patrol vehicle. The driver made another attempt to get away before losing control of the SUV and crashing into a power pole on Colony Street.

The driver exited the SUV and attempted to flee on foot. However, he was quickly detained by two patrol officers. Three other people who were in the SUV were also detained — without incident.

Due to the vehicle crash, all four were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver, 29-year-old Anthony Quach of East Palo Alto, was medically cleared and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on:

Eight outstanding felony warrants

Vehicle theft

Felony evasion

Hit and run

Resisting arrest

Assault with a deadly weapon

No officers were injured in the incident, police said, however, two patrol vehicles were badly damaged.