(BCN) — A man was taken into custody and another suspect is at large after deputies responded to a burglary report at the Pigeon Point Lighthouse on Highway 1 just south of Pescadero, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the lighthouse on a report of a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers gathered information about the possible suspects’ vehicle, and a Hyundai matching the description was pulled over in the vicinity of Cabrillo Highway and Kelley Avenue in Half Moon Bay.

The driver of the Hyundai was allegedly found in possession of stolen property from a previous burglary along the coast, and he was arrested.

While deputies were detaining the driver, his passenger moved into the driver’s seat and fled the area. The Hyundai managed to evade both sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol, as CHP lost sight of it near the Highway 280 interchange with Highway 380. The suspect remains at large, the sheriff’s office said, but the investigation is ongoing.

