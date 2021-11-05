Burglary suspect arrested in Pleasant Hill

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man after police say they stole a vehicle in Concord.

The 45-year-old suspected was pulled over and arrested just after midnight on November 5 when officers noticed the truck, which had been reported stolen earlier in the week, near Contra Costa Boulevard and Concord Avenue.

The suspect was also arrested on additional narcotics charges.

The truck was returned to its rightful owner along with multiple items that had been stolen from the home during the burglary.