Burglary suspect caused $10K in damages, losses at Berkeley business

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley business was burglarized over the weekend.

The owner of Kathmandu Market and Deli says the suspect caused up to $10,000 in damage and losses and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Daryn Singh’s store on Telegraph Ave. was one of the latest businesses targeted by burglars in Berkeley.

He says this suspect, caught on store surveillance video, attempted to break into the market several times before eventually destroying the padlock on the door and getting inside.

“Particular person came back and forth four times, four different occasions with different weapons to open the door,” Singh said.

Singh says the burglar cleared one of his display cases, stealing cigarettes, tobacco products and electronics but says the most expensive cost was the damage done to the door.

Despite thousands of dollars in losses, Singh says the most frustrating part of this entire burglary was the response from Berkeley police.

“Pure negligence, just ignored us you know we felt humiliated,” Singh said.

Singh says the alarm to his store went off around 6:45 Saturday morning but police didn’t show up until 10:15, nearly four hours later, even after he, the alarm company, and other residents called police.

“Had they responded urgently, they could’ve caught him,” Singh said.

KRON4 reached out to Berkeley police Monday night about this burglary but have not heard back yet.