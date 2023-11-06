(KRON) — A suspected burglar was shot by a resident at a home in Vallejo on Monday morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Vallejo PD responded to a residence on the block of Georgia Street and Montgomery Street at 9:45 a.m. Monday regarding a suspect shot by someone who lived in the home.

Vallejo PD officers remain on the scene and are actively investigating the incident. No information was provided on the condition of the suspect who was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.