SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have apprehended two burglars in the city’s Castro neighborhood.

A call was put out for an incident where two bikes were stolen at 19th Street and Castro Street at around 3:00 a.m.

Officers responded and arrested the suspects after they were caught riding the bikes.

Police say the suspects have a “prolific” history of burglary, but did not give further details to past crimes.