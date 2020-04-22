Burlingame rallies to honor health care workers

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – Health care workers are getting a big thank you and job well done from people who know themselves what it’s like putting their lives on the line.

First responders from many agencies including the Burlingame Police Department, Hillsborough, and San Mateo County sheriff’s departments just to name a few are outside the Mills Peninsula Hospital with lights and sirens on to thank the health care workers for all they do, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

While this is being done here, the thanks is extended to health care workers across the world doing their best to keep everyone safe and healthy.

