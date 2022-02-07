Burlingame schools to allow kids to take masks off while outside

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – Starting next week, mask-wearing outdoors will be optional for students in the Burlingame School District.

The CDC says that there is still a high rate of spread of COVID-19 in San Mateo County, but the number of COVID cases is falling fast.

For this reason, the Burlingame School District has decided to ease its outdoor mask requirement.

On Monday, Feb. 14, facemasks will be optional outdoors for students and adults on all district campuses. Masking indoors will still be required.

The district also says they will be keeping a close eye on COVID cases in the community and across the county and revisit this change if need be.

Parents KRON4 talked to seemed to be ok with making masks optional outdoors.

The district has also announced that it going to allow volunteers to return indoors at schools starting March 7, although they will need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.