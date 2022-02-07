Burlingame schools to allow kids to take masks off while outside

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – Starting next week, mask-wearing outdoors will be optional for students in the Burlingame School District.

The CDC says that there is still a high rate of spread of COVID-19 in San Mateo County, but the number of COVID cases is falling fast.

For this reason, the Burlingame School District has decided to ease its outdoor mask requirement.

On Monday, Feb. 14, facemasks will be optional outdoors for students and adults on all district campuses. Masking indoors will still be required.  

The district also says they will be keeping a close eye on COVID cases in the community and across the county and revisit this change if need be.  

Parents KRON4 talked to seemed to be ok with making masks optional outdoors.

The district has also announced that it going to allow volunteers to return indoors at schools starting March 7, although they will need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 15 2022 12:38 am