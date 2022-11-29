SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Residents of San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties will be allowed to burn residential fires in their backyards, but only with a permit, starting Thursday, according to a press release from Cal Fire’s San Mateo and Santa Cruz Unit.

Residential backyard burning has not been allowed since May 16, the press release stated. Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday permit-holders will be able to do so.

To obtain a permit, people must obtain a permit through their local air resources district and verify it is a permissive burn day, according to the press release.

Agricultural burns and hazard reduction burns within state responsibility areas must be inspected by Cal Fire and receive a Cal Fire burn permit prior to burning, according to the press release.

Online burn permits are not yet available for either county, however information is and will be available on the Santa Cruz and San Mateo County websites.

Anyone who needs a Cal Fire burn permit is asked to contact their local Cal Fire station.