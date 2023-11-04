(KRON) – A burn victim is in critical condition following an Oakland fire on Friday.

The Oakland Police Department officers were alerted of a fire near Independent Road and Coliseum Way around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Upon the police arrival, officers located a victim suffering from severe burns to their body. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Falck Ambulance. The victim is listed as in critical condition.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3728.