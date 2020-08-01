Bus bridge connects Bayfair, South Hayward stations during BART tracks project this weekend

(BCN) – BART passengers traveling between Bayfair and South Hayward stations in the East Bay this weekend will need to transfer to a free bus.
Passengers who need to use the bus bridge should add 20 to 40 minutes on Saturday and Sunday to their trip time, according to BART.
This weekend is the first of five planned shutdown weekends for the track upgrades over the next few months. The other dates will be Aug. 22-23, Sept. 5-7 (Labor Day weekend), Sept. 19-20, and Oct. 3-4.
The track replacement work is funded by Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond measure that voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco counties approved in 2016 to rebuild BART.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
