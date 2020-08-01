Bus bridge connects Bayfair, South Hayward stations during BART tracks project this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(BCN) – BART passengers traveling between Bayfair and South Hayward stations in the East Bay this weekend will need to transfer to a free bus.

Passengers who need to use the bus bridge should add 20 to 40 minutes on Saturday and Sunday to their trip time, according to BART.

This weekend is the first of five planned shutdown weekends for the track upgrades over the next few months. The other dates will be Aug. 22-23, Sept. 5-7 (Labor Day weekend), Sept. 19-20, and Oct. 3-4.

The track replacement work is funded by Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond measure that voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco counties approved in 2016 to rebuild BART.

