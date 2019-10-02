Bus catches fire in Marin County, causing major delays for drivers

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A transit bus caught fire in Marin County Wednesday afternoon, closing East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and the northbound Highway 101 off ramp.

A photo released by Central Marin Police shows the Marin Airporter bus engulfed in smoke.

Drivers should expect major delays on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and northbound Highway 101.

As of 3:13 p.m., the fire was extinguished, police said.

Westbound Sir Francis Drake is shutdown, but eastbound is now open.

Police encourage drivers to use alternate routes.

According to the CHP, the bus caught fire just after 2:30 p.m.

This is developing, check back for updates