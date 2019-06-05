Bus catches fire, sparks grass fire on SB-280 in Portola Valley

A bus on fire has prompted the shutdown of SB-280 near Alpine Road in Portola Valley Wednesday.

According to CHP, a tire that blew out on the bus possibly caused the fire a little after 10:30 a.m.

The bus had pulled over after flames/smoke was seen coming from the bottom of the bus.

The fire is spreading uphill because of nearby brush that is also on fire.

Fire crews are on scene working to contain this fire.

At this time, two lanes on SB-280 near Alpine Road are shut down as fire crews work in the area.

>> Click here to check a live traffic map.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES