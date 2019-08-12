Bus service returns to Salesforce Transit Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This is the first Monday in nearly 11 months for nearly 13,000 AC Transit riders to use the Salesforce Transit Center bus terminal.

It was forced to shut down last year just weeks after opening when engineers found cracks in the beams.

That forced transportation officials to reroute buses to the temporary terminal down the road near the Embarcadero.

Last month, Muni buses were finally allowed to resume service at the Salesforce Transit Center.

The AC Transit bus lines actually started running into the center on Sunday, but this is the first day back for thousands of people who didn’t work over the weekend.

