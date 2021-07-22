Businesses aiding search for missing runner in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – As the search for the missing runner continues in Pleasanton, the community support also has not stopped.

“I had never seen so many people get together and just give,” Richard Lipsit said.

Richard Lipsit is the owner of the Pleasanton grocery outlet.

He donated supplies during the first few days of the search for Philip Kreycik, the 37-year-old man who was last seen going for a run at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional park almost two weeks ago.

“It’s like the whole community said you know what, we are going to do this and help out any way we can,” Lipsit said.

Grocery stores, restaurants, and hotels have helped to assist the hundreds of volunteers searching to bring Philip home to his family.

Nick Valenziano of Porky’s Pizza donated food and gave some of his employees the day off to hike and help.

“Once someone reached out, it was more not about can you, it’s about what do you need, how much do you need and how can I help because I was not physically going up there but it was just my part to help because it was really cool to see the community rallying around this cause to help find Philip and you can just feel it in the hearts of everyone who was up there and talking and that’s why I felt like it was my small part to do something,” Nick Valenziano said.

More than 100 volunteers continue to search for the husband and father of two and Pleasanton police are still investigating.

The family is thankful for the outpouring of support.

“I have another family now and I didn’t even know them,” Lipsit said.

“I am hopeful that we do find him and again this is going to be a story Pleasanton tells about how they rallied together for Philip,” Valenziano said.