Businesses forced to stay closed as Contra Costa County delays reopening

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – There are a lot of upset business owners this morning as today was the day they were supposed to open their doors.

But not any longer.

Businesses spent weeks preparing to open just to learn the county was pushing back its planned reopening of July 1.

Bars, personal services, gyms, indoor leisure activities, and hotels were all originally told they could open today.

However, county health officials put a stop to reopening for now due to a rise in positive coronavirus test results and hospitalizations.

According to officials, the number of newly identified cases went from 38 to 87 a day in the past two weeks, and hospitalizations increased 75%.

Business owners say it’s frustrating but they understand.

At this time the county has not disclosed any further information on when businesses will be able to open their doors again.

