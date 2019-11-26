Businesses in San Francisco’s Russian Hill hit by thieves

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Break-ins are rampant across San Francisco.

Most recently, Russian Hill businesses have been hit, including Abrazo Restaurant on Hyde Street and the new Russian Hill market a few blocks away.

Now business owners want the city to do more to stop burglaries from happening in the first place.

Business owners tell KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky they’re typically dealing with thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items.

But another big blow to business are the computer thefts — that’s where they store most of their business and customer information.

Most recently, the owner of Abrazo says they were hit Saturday morning.

Thieves stole iPads and the owners’ collection of culinary knives worth thousands of dollars.

Neighbor and owner of Busacca Gallery next door, Mark Busacca, says it’s a problem plaguing businesses on Hyde Street and across the city.

He says his gallery’s been broken into twice.

“Huge problem,” Busacca said. “Everybody in the neighborhood has been just hit up at least once. It’s devastating to the brick and mortars because, you know, we don’t make a lot of money as is and it’s killing us.”

A burglar also broke into the Russian Hill Market on Thursday, seen in surveillance video.

“The window behind me, he found a sweet spot on it, it shattered. He walks in, climbs in and then he proceeds to go straight to the cigarettes and liquor and fills his duffel bag and just within a few minutes he takes off,” said co-owner Ramiz Hinn.

Hinn says city laws enable the criminals.

“Help the criminals versus helping the residents and businesses, so when you decriminalize breaking into cars you know it just incentivizes these people to go from cars and then to businesses,” Hinn said.

Other businesses agree, saying the city needs to become harsher on burglars.

