Businesses react after Bay Area health officials recommend indoor mask wearing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Seven Bay Area counties are urging people to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

This after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

While health officials stress fully vaccinated people remain well protected from contracting the virus, they are worried about those who are un-vaccinated.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong checked in with local businesses in downtown Walnut Creek to see if there are any changes.

The recommendation is not mandatory but restaurant managers are still following state guidelines.

“I’ve been vaccinated but I need to take care of my family,” Darlene King said. “I have two nephew and niece that are not vaccinated yet so we just want to do our part and be safe.”>

Darlene and Arthur King still don their masks when they step out of their home and agree with a new recommendation to continue to wear a face covering indoors

“Even if someone is being honest and wearing it and have not yet been vaccinated or they’re not vaccinated and say they have been, either way it levels the playing field and it keeps everyone safe,” Arthur King said.

Friday a coalition of Bay Area health officials urged residents to resume wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

This as Los Angeles County issued a new mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Contra Costa County is one of seven of the Bay Area counties recommending indoor mask wearing noting the highly infectious delta variant is now the predominant strain in the county.

In downtown Walnut Creek, a café on North Main Street still requires masks, the sign caught Estie Briggs off guard.

“Left my mask in the car and I thought oh I’m just going to walk down the street and then I saw it said masks required so I ordered online and I went back and got my mask and picked up my tea,” Briggs said.

Down the street, most employees could be seen wearing masks inside a restaurant. The manager says masks are still optional.

Health officials stress those who are fully vaccinated remain well protected.

“It’s just scary to think that people are out there not being aware and there’s people that are choosing not to vaccinated and there’s a lot of divisiveness and opinions over that and I’m personally vaccinated but my daughter is 10 and she’s not so I have to be really careful,” Briggs said.

Bay Area health officers are expected to revisit the mask recommendation in the coming weeks after monitoring local case and hospitalization data.