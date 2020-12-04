Businesses to be impacted if lockdown order goes into effect

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In Contra Costa County, there are 55 ICU beds available Thursday night.

Again, that is the measurement the state is using for each region.

The county health officials show 121 ICU beds currently treating patients with room for 55 more.

The governor again saying if a county moves to 15 percent capacity that will trigger a stay-at-home order and with that a cascading effect for local businesses.

At a day spa, the manager believes it is just a matter of time before they must shut down again.

“Yeah, we heard the news, it will happen I feel,” Ashley Bulatao at Santuaire Day Spa said.

Restaurants will feel the effect of a stay at home order as well, if it happens.

At Social Bird, near the day spa, they just put up this tent for outside dining. The owner saying she has been doing all she can to try and keep everything running, including keeping her employees employed.

For some residents, they say they will hunker down even more with cases rising.

If the order does happen, a long list of businesses will be forced to take action.

In the meantime, Bulatao says the phone is ringing, bringing mixed news.

“Some canceling, some rushing in before we shut down,” Bulatao said.

If the order goes into effect, a long list of operations will shut down, including restaurants, all personal care services, zoos, museums, gyms wineries, and movie theaters.