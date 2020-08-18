Businesses will be fined for violating health orders in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County is standing up to businesses violating public health orders related to COVID-19.

Three businesses in Santa Clara have already been issued warnings.

Businesses are given a grace period to make appropriate changes to avoid fines, according to County Counsel James R. Williams.

“It is our hope that businesses will use the grace period to make the necessary corrections and avoid fines, but if they fail to do so, the penalties are significant,” said Williams.

On Tuesday, August 11, Santa Clara County unanimously voted to fine people violating public health orders related to COVID-19.

“We are glad to see corrections being made in response to the citations of the Health Officer orders issued by the designated enforcement officers,” said Michael Balliet, Director of Environmental Health.

“Our goal is to educate and not fine businesses, but fines will be issued if businesses refuse to comply with the laws protecting the public from COVID-19,” said Balliet.

