SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Buster Posey celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday.

The San Francisco Giants’ catcher spent his day in Seattle as the Giants get ready to face the Mariners.

Posey was drafted by San Francisco in 2008 and has remained in Orange and Black ever since.

He is a 6x All-Star and has won three World Series with the Giants.

He caught every inning of the playoffs as the Giants won the 2010 World Series.

Happy birthday, Buster Posey!