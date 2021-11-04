Buster Posey fan cheers on his favorite player from hospital bed

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — From a hospital bed 35 miles south, a young fan battling cancer cheered on San Francisco Giants’ star Buster Posey as he officially announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday at Oracle Park.

Fifteen-year-old Jake Fagundes, who is 76 days post bone marrow transplant, was all smiles at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford as he cheered on his favorite player.

Fagundes received a giant surprise from the three-time World Series Champion.

With the support of Posey, Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford, the Giants sent Fagundes an autographed baseball hat, a Yastrzemsi bobblehead and a Crawford backpack with a cape.

“This little gift is just what the doctor ordered,” Jacob’s mother, Shera, said. “Jacob is fighting hard and getting stronger every day!”

