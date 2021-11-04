Buster Posey to announce retirement at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Buster Posey will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday announcing his retirement.

The catcher is leaving a legacy after 12 seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

He skipped out on the 2020 season, prioritizing his new twin baby girls. Before that, he achieved his sixth All-Star nomination – the most by a Giants catcher in franchise history, according to MLB.

Reports of his retirement first came out Wednesday. Posey will be speaking to media at Oracle Park. The press conference will be streamed live on KRONon.