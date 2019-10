SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is increasing security ahead of two big events this weekend – the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Music Festival and Fleet Week.

This all comes in the wake of the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival kicks off Friday at noon and goes through Sunday at 7 p.m. at Hellman Hollow, Lindley & Marx meadows in Golden Gate Park.