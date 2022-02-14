Busy weekend for San Francisco police: 3 shootings, 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police had a busy weekend, responding to three separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday, among other incidents.

In a tweet, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani stated that the first shooting was around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the 400 block of Larkin Street in the Tenderloin.

“Large group of people involved in narcotics sales on corner, someone began to shoot, people ran into a nearby Bar,” Vaswani stated.

Ten rounds were fired but nobody was hit. Vaswani said that the incident is still being investigated, with multiple people having been detained already.

The second shooting was around 1 a.m. Sunday, when a victim was shot during an attempted robbery at the 700 block of O’Farrell Street, also in the Tenderloin.

The third shooting was in the south of Market neighborhood, around Harrison and Third streets. A victim was struck by gunfire as they were walking.

In these cases, there was no information provided about the suspect or suspects in the shootings.

Vaswani stated that both adult victims are San Francisco residents and “are in stable condition.”

It wasn’t just shootings, either. Vaswani also stated that there was a possibly gang-related beating in the footprint of the SFPD’s Taraval station (on the city’s Westside), “a major injury motorcycle collision on Market St.,” and a fight and a stabbing south of Market (unrelated to the shooting).