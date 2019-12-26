Bystanders rescue man from Los Gatos Creek on Christmas Day

CAMPBELL (KRON) — A man is in stable condition Thursday after a group of people rescued him from the Los Gatos Creek in Campbell on Christmas Day.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the bystanders were able to get the man out of the water before rescue crews arrived.

The man was in the creek near the spillway in the area of Camden Avenue and the San Tomas Expressway overpass around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When emergency responders arrived, the man was on a concrete slope at the embankment.

Crews were able to bring him to safety with a rope.

He was taken to the hospital and officials say he’s in stable condition.

Authorities have not said why or how the man ended up in the Los Gatos Creek.