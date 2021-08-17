CA Attorney General announces independent review of Oscar Grant case

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Justice will be conducting an independent review of a former BART officer’s involvement in the shooting of Oscar Grant, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office announced the review of officer Anthony Pirone.

The county district attorney’s office issued a report in January stating that ‘no criminal charges would be brought against Pirone.’

After this decision, Grant’s mother Wanda Johnson, along with multiple local community leaders, made a request for review from the department.

The Department of Justice is committed to conducting a thorough and independent review of Pirone’s involvement.

“Transparency is critical to building and maintaining trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The California Department of Justice is committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and independent review and will go where the facts lead.”

On New Year’s Day in 2009, Grant was shot and killed at the Fruitvale Station.

Johannes Mehserle, the officer who shot Grant, was charged with murder and convicted of involuntary manslaughter.