California Attorney General takes over Foppoli sexual assault investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Attorney General’s Office on Monday announced it is taking over the investigation into several sexual assault claims against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

In a news release, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch asked the state agency for help after allegations by a member of her staff surfaced over the weekend relating to the Foppoli investigation, creating a conflict of interest.

Thus, the Sonoma County DA recused the office from the case.

“I was advised this morning by that agency that they will immediately assume the responsibilities of reviewing these incidents, and if appropriate, charging and prosecuting any relevant violations of the law,” Ravitch said in the news release.

Foppoli has been accused of sexual assault by several women.

“The last 15 years, I felt one way about my story that we were friends, there was drinking, it was a mistake, he probably doesn’t even remember,” said Sophia Williams, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Foppoli in 2006. “To come to hear all these stories and a lot having to do with women being drugged and just recognizing that if that had been the case that my story could have been very different.”

Williams was among those who took part in a rally outside Foppoli’s winery Christopher Creek in Healdsburg over the weekend.

Foppoli continues to deny all allegations against him, saying he is “completely innocent of the conduct alleged and have not violated any of these women.”

While calls grow for Foppoli to resign, he said he has no plans to do so, saying he is “fighting back and will clear my name.”