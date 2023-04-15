NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Justice is launching an independent investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night and resulted in one death, according to the Newark Police Department.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., members of the Newark and Fremont Police Departments were involved in a shooting in the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard while attempting to take a carjacking suspect into custody. Two suspects were struck by gunfire during the officer-involved shooting, and one of the suspects died, police said.

The California DOJ and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting through separate independent reviews. NPD is also launching an investigation per standard protocol.