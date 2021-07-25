CA firefighters assigned to Dixie Fire save boy drowning in hotel pool

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — A group of first responders assigned to the Dixie Fire saved a boy drowning at a Redding hotel on Sunday.

The paramedics were staying at the hotel and heard the mother scream for help.

Immediately, they jumped into action and prevented a tragedy within seconds.

When they got to the pool, the 10-year-old boy was unresponsive and still partially in the pool.

“He had water in the lungs and wasn’t breathing,” Brian Basso said in a video shared and posted by CAL Fire. “He had no pulse.”

“We know what that means, it’s time to work,” Jarred Neal, with the Oakland Fire Department, said. “We jumped the fence. We don’t have time to use key cards.”

The paramedics began CPR and life-saving measures.

When the boy sat up and cried, they felt a sign of relief.

“It’s funny as paramedics, you know, when kids cry that’s good,” Tom Schwedhelm said. “That means they have an airway.”

Even though they saved a life, it was still a very emotional rescue.

“I do have kids, I have four,” Neal said, choking on his words. “It’s hard not to look at a kid and go, hey you know it could be my kid.”

A very heroic effort from first responders who are always on the job, even when they’re not on the clock.