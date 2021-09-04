CA recall election: Voting centers open in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Vote centers throughout the Bay Area opened Saturday, allowing voters the option to cast a ballot in-person or drop one off in a secured box.

That was the case in Santa Clara County.

Saturday marks an 11-day sprint to the California gubernatorial recall election.

“I’m voting because I really care,” Gail Wilson said.

From now through Election Day, a total of 36 vote centers will be open throughout Santa Clara County.

“It was really easy,” Andy Aron said. “It was a piece of cake.”

Like all other registered voters, Aron received a mail-in ballot, but he had some business to take care of at the West Valley Branch Library in San Jose and decided to cast his ballot in-person at the same time.

“I hope people won’t ignore the election,” Aron said. “That’s one of our great, not only obligations, but one of our freedoms in the United States of America, that we get to participate in all of the elections.”

In addition to the vote centers, the county has set-up 100 secure official ballot drop-off boxes.

“If you want a say in how the state is run, come vote,” Kyle Rae said.

Rae is a field inspector for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. He says even though the Aug. 30 voter registration deadline has passed, if you are eligible, you can stop by a vote center, register and vote with a conditional voter registration.

“Life hits you fast, and when you have a free moment — get that vote out of the way,” Rae said.

“And I feel very strongly, if you don’t vote — you don’t have a right to complain,” Wilson said.

And for all of the procrastinators out there, remember on Election Day, all 36 vote centers are going to remain open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.