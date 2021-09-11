CA recall: Gov. Newsom campaigns in Oakland days before election

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom made a campaign stop in Oakland Saturday.

Three days ahead of the gubernatorial recall election, the governor addressed caregivers who have worked on the front lines during the pandemic — saying the consequences of this election are a matter of life and death.

A warm welcome for Gov. Newsom Saturday at Saint Mary’s Center in Oakland.

“This recall is an enemy to this state,” Assemblymember Mia Bonta said.

Before members of SEIU 2015 hit the phones and knocked on doors, urging voters to reject recalling the governor Tuesday, the union made up of caregivers — heard from elected Democrats narrowing down what is at stake.

“It’s our governor that protected us against COVID,” Sen. Nancy Skinner said.

The governor’s opponents have criticized him for implementing masking and vaccination mandates, but his supporters say he has taken necessary actions.

“He has saved lives and livelihoods,” Congresswoman Barbara Lee said.

“This election is a matter of life and death,” Newsom said. “Public health is on the ballot.”

The governor defended his pandemic policies during a nearly 17-minute speech while also taking verbal swings at conservative talk show host and Republican candidate Larry Elder — the only candidate he mentioned by name.

Newsom attacked Elder’s desire to eliminate minimum wage, downplaying the impacts of global warming and his perceived lack of support for women’s rights.

“He doesn’t believe, for example, that there’s a glass ceiling. He doesn’t believe woman have the right to maternity leave,” Newsom said. “He doesn’t believe women are even as smart as men.”

The governor says if everyone votes — the recall will fail.

“Vote no, no, no, no, no, no,” he said.