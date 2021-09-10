CA recall: Santa Clara County sees low voter turn out

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — If Santa Clara County is any indication, voter turnout in next week’s gubernatorial recall election won’t be breaking any records.

Despite being a Democratic stronghold, voter turnout in the South Bay is so far less than half what it was for the last general election.

The numbers are expected to climb after this weekend and again on Election Day. But based on the ballots returned so far, voter turnout in Santa Clara County is running well below the 80-plus percent tallied in the 2020 general election.

There are about one million registered voters in the county and each one received a recall ballot in the mail.

The ease of mail-in voting, temporarily expanded to protect voters during the pandemic, may ultimately increase turnout.

But officials admit there has been some confusion about the ballot.

Election analysts are predicting last minute voters could push statewide turnout to at least 50-percent of registered voters, or twice what we might see in a special election.

The registrar’s office on Berger Drive is among 19 vote centers already open and another 17 will open tomorrow through Election Day and it’s not too late to register to vote.