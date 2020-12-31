CA schools react to Newsom’s plan to resume in-person learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After distance learning for the better part of a year, the pressure is on for students to return to the classroom.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a new plan to resume in-person instruction as early as February but some early reactions from key stakeholders suggest the governor still has work to do, to bring everyone on board.

The reactions to Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan for students returning to in-person learning in early 2021 came with a mix of cautious optimism, a bit of skepticism, and a little – it’s about time, the basic sentiment from the California Teachers Association.

Their statement reads in part:

“We have been calling for tougher safety standards, rigorous and consistent testing, data collection, and transparency. While these tenets are addressed in the proposal released Wednesday, there are many unanswered questions and the devil is always in the details, particularly as it relates to implementation and execution.”

Several California school districts released a joint statement, reading in part:

“We will look carefully at what is being proposed and intend to provide feedback to the Governor and his staff, as well as our legislative representatives in Sacramento, to make sure the guidelines address the needs of students and families served by large, urban districts across the state.”

The governor’s plan includes a $2 billion legislative proposal to help schools prepare for students and teachers to return to the classroom.

“In general, to see that there could be $2 billion given to schools to support school districts bringing students back is something that’s not only a good thing but should have happened months ago,” Susan Solomon said.

The president of United Educators of San Francisco, Susan Solomon, says she wants to see more details.

She explains why the governor announcing a specific month of February 2021, for the return of in-person learning is a red flag.

“Schools should open when they are safe. COVID doesn’t have a date,” Solomon said.

However, Governor Newsom’s optimism for returning to in-person learning remains undaunted.

“Really try to lean into the future with anticipation, again, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Governor Newsom said.