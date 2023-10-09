SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A cable car was involved in a traffic accident at Washington Street and Taylor Street, according to a tweet from San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin. Seven people were injured in the incident, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

People are being advised to avoid the area and emergency crews are on the scene, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

Traffic delays are expected and people are being advised to allow for additional travel time and consider alternate routes.

Six of those who were injured were transported to the hospital, according to officials. Injuries were described as minor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.