SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — MMA star Cain Velasquez will remain behind bars after a Santa Clara County judge denied granting bail on Monday.

Velasquez allegedly took the law into his own hands when he attempted to shoot a suspected child sex predator, Harry Goularte, according to prosecutors.

Goularte is charged with molesting one of Velasquez’s relatives, a 4-year-old girl, at a daycare San Martin.

Prosecutors charged Velasquez with attempted murder and described the Feb. 28 shooting as vigilantism.

Velasquez chased the accused predator on Highway 101 from Morgan Hill to San Jose before he rammed his vehicle into Goularte’s pickup truck and opened fire, according to investigators.

Cain Velasquez appears in court. (San Jose Mercury News / pool photo)

Police said Velasquez was aiming for Goularte, but the bullets struck another man who was in the truck.

The former UFC heavyweight champion hired celebrity defense attorney, Mark Geragos, to fight for his freedom.

He also has many supporters from the community who organized a “Free Cain” movement.

Geragos spoke to reporters after Velasquez was escorted out of the courtroom Monday in handcuffs.

“If you believe what the DA says the motivation is — is there anybody out there who would say to a father, that this is not what you should do? A father who was not consulted when they released a perpetrator back into the public with $0 bail, yet they are holding Cain on no bail?” Geragos said.

Goularte remains out of custody as he awaits trial.

“This is why people are disgusted, and rightfully so, with the criminal justice system,” Geragos said.

Judge Shelyna Brown took issue with the MMA fighter’s high speed chase for “extreme recklessness.”

“Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could have been killed. There will be no bail set at this time,” Judge Brown said Monday.

Many high-profile voices in the sport of MMA are expressing support for Velasquez.

Podcaster and UFC analyst Joe Rogan said the suspected child molester deserved a beating.

“I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

MMA fighter Eddie Alvarez tweeted, “The justice system failed Cain Velasquez and his family … any normal man would do the same . If the justice system did their job properly he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do what he did. My heart is with him and his loved ones and I stand with them.”

Velasquez is scheduled to be back in court on April 12