SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A judge’s decision to keep Cain Velasquez behind bars with no bail while a suspected child molester is back in the community demonstrates “hypocrisy” in the criminal justice system, a defense attorney told reporters Monday.

Velasquez, a former UFC heavyweight champion, is accused of attempting to gun-down a man who allegedly molested one of Velasquez’s 4-year-old family members at a Bay Area daycare.

According to San Jose police, Velasquez drove 100 miles-per-hour as he chased and shot at the accused pedophile, Harry Goularte. The Feb. 28 chase stretched from Morgan Hill to San Jose on Highway 101 before one bullet struck a second man who was in Goularte’s vehicle.

Santa Clara County Judge Shelyna Brown has denied granting bail multiple times over the past few months for Velasquez. The judge denied his bail request again on Monday.

The 40-year-old MMA star hired celebrity defense attorney, Mark Geragos, to fight for his freedom.

Geragos expressed outrage over “the hypocrisy of this system.”

“Anybody who digs into this case will find out some of the most horrifying facts,” Gergaos told reporters outside the courthouse Monday. “This is a massive failure of the criminal justice system and we are going to continue to expose it.”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, second from left, appears in the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose. (Aric Crabb / Bay Area News Group / Pool)

KRON4 obtained court documents detailing more about what happened at the daycare and on the day of the shooting.

Goularte, 43, is described as a “predatory pedophile” who lived at his mother’s daycare center, Patty’s Childcare. He molested a 4-year-old boy “hundreds of times” inside a bathroom of Patricia Goularte’s daycare center, court documents state.

Velasquez reported the suspected child abuse to police and Harry Goularte was arrested in February.

The MMA star was never notified by the court that Harry Goularte was released from custody on February 25 and back in the community, according to court documents.

“Goularte was arraigned on Feb. 25 and astonishingly, despite being an actual danger to the public safety and particularly to young children, and over the District Attorney’s objection, Goularte was released on his own recognizance and ordered to wear a GPS monitor,” court documents state.

Harry Goularte is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy at a daycare. (SJPD mug shot)

“Three days later, on Feb. 28, Mr. Velasquez was shocked when he accidently encountered Patricia Goularte and her son, the accused pedophile,” court documents state.

Encountering both Goulartes was “triggering” for Velasquez because Patricia Goularte owned the daycare and had allowed her son to have access to vulnerable toddlers, court documents state.

Prosecutors filed a premeditated attempted murder charge against Velasquez and described the case as vigilantism.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands.”

Dozens of #FreeCain supporters rallied outside the courthouse Monday, including many parents who are concerned that Goularte is out in the community. #FreeCain supporters held up signs reading, “The wrong man is behind bars.”

One mother, Erica Trinchero, told KRON4, “You don’t let a man like Harry … out free. I am afraid every day for my children. I don’t know where (Harry Goularte) is. He’s got an ankle monitor on, supposedly. Is anybody monitoring him? We’re in a justice system that supports people like him. Zero cash bail for what he did? How do you feel safe here? It’s ridiculous.”

