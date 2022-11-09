SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail.

The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as well as a stay-away order from the case’s alleged victims.

Velasquez was in jail for eight months after he allegedly attempted to murder Harry Goularte, a suspected child molester, on Feb. 28 during a high-speed chase and shooting in Morgan Hill.

Velasquez posted bail later that day and was released shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Velasquez said he was grateful for his supporters and was going to try to make something good out of the situation, and that he was “blessed” to be going home.