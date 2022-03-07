SAN JOSE (KRON) – MMA star Cain Velasquez is accused of taking the law into his own hands.

Prosecutors say last week he shot into a car, injuring one man.

One of the occupants was a man who supporters and his attorney say Velazquez believed molested one of his family members.

Many supporters, including many in the MMA community, are supporting Velasquez with t-shirts that say “Free Cain,” believing he was justified.

That mantra has also been circulating on social media

Prosecutors don’t think so. His bail hearing will be at 9am and if he is convicted he faces 20 years in prison.