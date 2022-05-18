SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is locked up in a Santa Clara County jail with no bail after he allegedly tried to gun down a child molester.

Even with Velasquez behind bars, the accused child molester’s parents still fear for their lives because of threats and intimidation from the Velasquez’s supporters, an attorney told KRON4 this week.

An attorney representing Harry Goularte’s parents said Velasquez’s supporters have showed up at the parents’ house in San Martin and followed them around the south Bay Area.

“There’s been numerous incidents. They are fearful for their lives. They are intimidated by the supporters of Cain Velasquez,” attorney Patrick Steinfeld told KRON4.

The parents had to call police multiple times, Steinfield said.

Cain Velasquez prepares to fight Antonio Silva in the UFC mixed martial arts heavyweight title on May 25, 2013. Velasquez won by technical knockout in the first round. (AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson)

According to prosecutors, the MMA star tried to kill Harry Goularte when he chased Goularte’s truck on Highway 101 from Morgan Hill to San Jose on Feb. 28. Velasquez drove 100 miles-per-hour and opened fire on Goularte’s truck multiple times, according to court documents.

Goularte, 40, lived at his mother’s daycare center, Patty’s Childcare, in San Martin. He molested one of Velasquez’s family members, a 4-year-old boy, “hundreds of times” inside Patricia Goularte’s daycare center, court documents state.

Velasquez received an outpouring of support from the UFC and MMA sports communities, especially after the suspect child sex predator was freed from custody.

Dozens of supporters donning #FreeCain T-shirts rallied outside the Hall of Justice courthouse in San Jose on Monday.

Harry Goularte was arrested by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies on child molestation charges Feb. 23. He was released from jail two days later.

MMA star Cain Velasquez is locked up in jail after he allegedly tried to gun down a child molester. Even with Velasquez behind bars, the accused child molester's parents still fear for their lives, attorney Patrick Steinfeld said.

Full story: https://t.co/bMtAGmGpNo pic.twitter.com/NdSLUN6AHu — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) May 18, 2022

His parents were driving Harry Goularte to meet with court officials for a GPS ankle monitor on Feb. 28 when the former UFC fighter spotted them.

“Mr. Velasquez was shocked when he accidently encountered Patricia Goularte and her son, the accused pedophile,” defense attorney Mark Geragos wrote in court documents.

Encountering both Goulartes was “triggering” for Velasquez because Patricia Goularte owned the daycare where her son had access to vulnerable toddlers, Geragos wrote.

A high-speed chase ensued.

Harry Goularte was sitting in the pickup truck’s front passenger seat while his 63-year-old stepfather, Paul Bender, drove. His mother was in the backseat.

Cain Velasquez appears in court at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on March 2, 2022. (Aric Crabb / Bay Area News Group / Pool)

Velasquez was aiming for the suspected child molester, but amidst the chaos, one of the bullets struck Bender’s arm, police said.

Steinfeld said one bullet “struck Paul Bender, severing his brachial artery. That’s a main source of blood supply for the right arm. Patty Goularte was crouched down and she heard numerous shot piercing the metal of the vehicle. At one point she rose and looked out and saw Cain Velasquez shooting a gun in her direction.”

Prosecutors filed a premeditated attempted murder charge against Velasquez and described the case as vigilantism.

Steinfeld said Judge Shelyna Brown made the right call when she denied bail for Velasquez on Monday.

But #FreeCain supporters say the wrong man is behind bars.

One mother, Erica Trinchero, told KRON4, “You don’t let a man like Harry … out free. I am afraid every day for my children. I don’t know where (Harry Goularte) is. He’s got an ankle monitor on, supposedly. Is anybody monitoring him? How do you feel safe here? It’s ridiculous.”

Geragos said Velasquez is a loving father of two children, supportive husband, world-renowned athlete, and has no prior criminal record.

UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez poses with his championship belt in 2013. (AP Photo /Pat Sullivan)

“In 2019 he retired from professional Mixed Martial Arts and he now devotes most of his time to his wife and children,” Geragos wrote in court documents.

The real victim was the 4-year-old boy who was sexually abused at Patty’s Childcare, not the Goularte family, Geragos told reporters.

In April, Velasquez released a statement on Twitter. He wrote, “This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. In speaking the truth, justice will be served. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you.”

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start,” Velasquez wrote on Twitter.

Velasquez’s next court appearance is set for June 10 for the attempted murder case. Harry Goularte is scheduled to appear in court June 6 for the child molestation case.