Caitlyn Jenner slams Gov. Newsom during San Francisco visit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “Nothing is getting done, absolutely nothing is getting done.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner took a brief tour of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, blaming incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom for the crime and homeless problem in San Francisco.

“Gavin is spending millions of dollars and getting no results whatsoever, its getting worse,” Jenner said. “Where is all this money going?”

Jenner said a change in approach is needed though she offered few details, other than saying too much money was going to non-profits that were not getting the job done.

She also said she was against vaccine and mask mandates and used Florida as an example that handled covid-19 better than Gov. Newsom.

Jenner also called for less taxes and less regulation to make California more pro-business.

“You cannot have an healthy America with a sick California and California is really really sick right now,” she said.

Across the Bay in Oakland, another GOP candidate for governor, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was also laying California’s crime problems at Newsom’s door.

“We see a governor who turns a blind eye to what is happening on the streets , not just in the Bay Area but across California with rising crime and murders up 30%,” Faulconer said.

Faulconer selected Oakland to have the group crime victims united give him their endorsement.

“He understands that public safety is what is important for California to be the beautiful state it should be,” Nina Solarno-Besselman with Crime Victims United said.

Right now, among the recall candidates, Faulconer appears to be running near the top of the pack according to polls while Jenner is running near the bottom.