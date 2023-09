(BCN) — Cal Fire is battling a vegetation fire northeast of the city of Napa, the agency said at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. The fire is burning near the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road and is between 10 and 15 acres, Cal Fire said.

Dubbed the “Alta Fire,” the blaze is in grass-oak woodlands and has a moderate rate of spread. Cal Fire is employing eight fire engines, four air tankers, two helicopters and bulldozers to put out the fire.

