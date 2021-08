Car fire turned brush fire off of Hwy 101 in Santa Clara County on August 9, 2021 (Rob Fladeboe/KRON)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-acre brush fire has been contained on Bailey Rd near Hwy 101, Cal Fire SCU tweeted just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters will still be on the scene for the next few hours and ask drivers to pass safely.

Breaking. Vehicle fire northbound 101 coyote valley touches off grass fire. Motorist, neighbors slowing spread. Calfire on scene. pic.twitter.com/i0TbAkCmlE — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) August 9, 2021

According to KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe, it started as a vehicle fire.