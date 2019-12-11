CAL FIRE crews clear brush from Highway 17 to make for safer commute

LOS GATOS (KRON) — After all that rain the past two weeks, clear weather has brought little relief to commuters on Highway 17 in the South Bay.

CAL FIRE has resumed efforts to clear a dangerous build-up of trees and brush along the mountain highway and it’s having an impact on the commute.

The bad news is that the lane closures and traffic back-ups will likely continue until the end of the year.

The good news is that when it’s done, having a safe place for commuters and mountain residents to take refuge in a wildfire could save lives.

Crews on Tuesday were braving steep terrain to clear away trees, brush and low-growing “ladder-fuels” that have been building up along Highway 17 for decades.

Once again on Tuesday, commuters found one lane closed at the summit.

The idea is to make the 4-lane roadway into a kind of refuge says CAL FIRE Chief Mike Mathiesen.

“If it were to ever be impacted by a catastrophic wildfire like what happened with the Camp Fire, people would have to take refuge on this roadway,” Mathiesen said. “And prior to us doing some work on this roadway, it was not a good, safe are to be taking refuge.”

Since this kind of work can’t be done in the rain, commuters can expect lane closures to continue for the rest of the month.

But the work is also expected to make a difference on rainy, windy days too.

“We’re not only removing ladder-fuels, we’re removing dead trees that may fall into the roadway during the winter time or summer time,” he said. “We’re also removing smaller trees that are crowding out the larger trees.”

CAL FIRE identified the Highway 17 corridor for action in response to the governor’s climate initiative emergency.

Clearing away trees and brush that have been building up for fifty years could be a life saver for trapped commuters and mountain residents alike.

“The feeder roads off Highway 17 are narrow,” Mathieson said. “In the past when we’ve had fires or vehicle accidents, that roadway is stopped. There’s no way for anybody to get off that roadway. And if a fire were to come through the crown in that corridor, it would not be a tenable situation for people to survive.”

