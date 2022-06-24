PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd.

At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained.

KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander and joined us live from Port Costa with what conditions are like now.

Fire crews are inside this large park just north of Port Costa, working through what they call the “Mop Up” stages. Looking for hot spots and extensions that could spark a new flame.

120 Acres in Port Costa now look like this: Black, charred soil left behind from the Scenic Fire that started Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t the only one. Cal Fire Crews were responding to five large fires at once in the Bay Area.

According to Fire Captain David Riley, it’s a scenario that his fire fighters train for. Captain Riley told KRON4, “we are prepared to handle multiple incidents at one time. If it does occur, we have the resources that are available and we’re designed as a department, as an agency and as mutual aid with multiple departments to assist us with multiple incidents that occur at one time.”

Cal Fire says that even with multiple wildfires Thursday, there were no injuries or homes damaged. Crews are investigating a building that was damaged by the Canyon Fire in Pleasanton, but don’t believe it was a building that people were living in.

Dry, golden fields combined with a lack of rain over the years are to blame for the fast-spreading flames, according to Captain Riley. “The multiple years of drought that we’ve been having here in California has increased the fire hazard, fire risk that we’ve had here in the state, which does increase the possibility for multiple incidents to occur,” he told KRON4.

He says that Cal Fire and other fire agencies are active in communities working with fire safe councils to find hazardous areas. They then work to reduce fuel hazards through control burns and other measures while also keeping a watchful eye on weather conditions.

Captain Riley says, “we definitely look at it as a day-by-day basis, but we also look at it a week in advance. Seeing what the potential of what the weather will do to increase the fire hazards in the area, fire activity in the area.”

While firefighters were battling hot spots here, there were two vegetation fires that started in other areas. One in Morgan Hill and the other in Clayton. Cal Fire says there’s no risk to the public, since both fires are happening in rural areas far from any homes.