Cal Fire fears possibility of another massive wildfire

FREMONT (KRON) - The County Fire is just one of the major fires raging across the state, and temperatures are soaring.

Cal Fire says it's a bad start to the wildfire season, and there is a long way to go. Cal Fire is concerned about the next few months.

And they're asking for the public's help to avoid another massive wildfire tragedy like what happened last year in the North Bay.

"Last week, we saw 340 fires," Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said. "That's up from last year and the amount of acres burned is up from last year so, unfortunately, we are on track for a devastating fire season.”

Cox says the agency's fears for this fire season are becoming reality.

“It's full force right now," Cox said. "We have over 3,000 people working the lines. We're seeing larger fires than we normally see later in the year, and fires that do not stop at night because of the hotter temperatures.”

Cal Fire is concerned that people have become desensitized to hearing about Red Flag Warnings, and they want to remind the public that the devastating North Bay wildfires last October started during a Red Flag Warning.

Cal Fire's website has a 3-minute instructional video on how to create and prepare your evacuation plans.

Cal Fire says it's not just people living on the outskirts or in the country--everyone in the Bay Area should have a wildfire evacuation plan.

