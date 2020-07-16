CAL Fire investigation says PG&E to blame for Kincade Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — CAL Fire investigators have determined the cause of the Kincade Fire that started in October 2019 and burned more than 77,000 acres in Sonoma County.

CAL Fire says the Kincade Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned by PG&E, located northeast of Geyserville.

The fire burned a total of 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and caused four non-life threatening injuries.

Dry vegetation and strong winds along with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to the extreme rates of fire spread.

CAL Fire’s Kincade Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

